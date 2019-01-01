65°
25-year-old dies after shooting on Bawell Street

Tuesday, January 01 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man has died in a hospital after a shooting that occurred last week on Bawell Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Tyree Jackson died on New Year's Eve from injuries sustained during a shooting on December 26. 

Police say a second male victim received minor injuries during the shooting.

BRPD has no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869.

