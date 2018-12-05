$25 million bond set for man State Police say was found with more than 1,000 child porn files

PONCHATOULA – An unheard-of $25 million bond was set for a man federal agents said possessed an exorbitant amount of child pornography.

Edd Scafidel, Jr., 59, was charged with more than 1,000 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. Details of his arrest were released Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said agents began tracking Scafidel in November and his electronics were seized.

State Police released information about the arrest and said potential federal criminal charges may be forthcoming.

“This was a joint arrest and made in coordination with [a federal] task force,” including the FBI, State Police said.

Authorities did not release information related to where children exploited in the pornography files may be located.

