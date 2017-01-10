62°
25 dead, 1 million affected by floods in southern Thailand

1 hour 49 minutes 50 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BANGKOK - Authorities say at least 25 people have died in severe flooding in southern Thailand since New Year's Day, leaving businesses paralyzed and thousands of tourists stranded.

The Interior Ministry says the main highway connecting the south with the rest of the country was swamped.

It says 12 provinces have been hit by unseasonal rains and surface runoff since Jan. 1, affecting more than 1 million people.

One of the main airports and schools in the south remained shut.

The Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy rain in the region, which has popular beaches and resorts that attract millions of foreign tourists every year.

