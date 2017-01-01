Latest Weather Blog
24 of Turkey attack's 39 victims were foreigners
ISTANBUL - Turkey's state-run news agency says that nearly two-thirds of the people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack were foreign nationals.
Anadolu Agency reported Sunday that 24 of the shooting attack's 39 victims were citizens of other countries.
However, the news agency did not provide a breakdown of their nationalities.
Anadolu says authorities still are trying to identify four of the victims.
Nearly 70 also were injured in the early morning attack during New Year's celebrations at the upscale Reina nightclub.
The agency quoted opposition lawmaker Ali Seker as telling reporters after visiting a forensic medicine institute that the Turkish victims of the attack included a policeman, a waiter and two security guards employed at the club.
