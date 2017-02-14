24 arrested following operation in Magnolia Estates area

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 24 individuals following an operation in the Magnolia Estates area.

The operation was conducted on Feb. 13 through Feb. 14. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the purpose of the operation was to execute drug-related search warrants, serve active criminal warrants and assist Probation and Parole in compliance checks.

Ard said the operation was a result of information from citizens and the sheriff's office undercover work.

The following arrests were made:

- Todd Ballard

- John Cole

- Ronald Bergeron

- Jessica Bety

- Aaron Chambliss

- Wayne Cupit

- David Farmer

- Dana Fugler

- Devin Guitrau

- Charles Hite

- Aasta Jensen

- Gennifer Mabrey

- James McAllister

- Tonya Robillard

- Joseph Vohsberg

- Joann Mays

- Chase Miller

- James Blades

Additionally, a juvenile was issued a citation for first offense possession of marijuana.

The following bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center for several charges including drug possession, possession of stolen firearms and open container in a vehicle:

- Diana Wise

- Tory Deslatte

- Justin Watson

- Misty McNabb

- Alvin King

Warrants were also issued for Robert Halford and Randy Wright for drug possession charges.



Anyone with information on crime in Livingston Parish is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241