23 stolen school bus batteries caused pickup delays in New Orleans

1 hour 42 minutes 37 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 10:46 AM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – Several school buses were delayed for students at two New Orleans charter schools Tuesday morning due to stolen batteries.

WWL reports that 23 school bus batteries were stolen following a break-in from the First Student bus barn in east New Orleans.

The break-in caused delays for McDonogh No. 23 and Algiers Technology Academy. A school administrator of Algiers Charter School Association reported the delays around 7 a.m.

It is not clear how many buses are held in the bus barn or how many bus routes were impacted as a result of the theft.

