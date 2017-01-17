78°
23 stolen school bus batteries caused pickup delays in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – Several school buses were delayed for students at two New Orleans charter schools Tuesday morning due to stolen batteries.
WWL reports that 23 school bus batteries were stolen following a break-in from the First Student bus barn in east New Orleans.
The break-in caused delays for McDonogh No. 23 and Algiers Technology Academy. A school administrator of Algiers Charter School Association reported the delays around 7 a.m.
It is not clear how many buses are held in the bus barn or how many bus routes were impacted as a result of the theft.
