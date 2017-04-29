23 new wildlife enforcement agents added to Louisiana ranks

Image: Louisiana Sportsman

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has 23 new enforcement agents at the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



The latest class of cadets graduated after seven months of physical and academic training. They'll join other agents that enforce Louisiana's hunting, fishing and boating regulations. They also will do general law enforcement work in the state's wildlife management areas.



The graduates will be assigned to other field agents for the next six months, for additional on-the-job training around the state.



The new agents' graduation ceremony was held Wednesday in Baton Rouge.