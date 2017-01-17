78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

23 arrested after dog-fighting raid in southwest Alabama

2 hours 28 minutes 36 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 9:59 AM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the dogs recovered in the raid (photo: WKRG)

CHATOM, Ala. - Authorities say 23 people are jailed after police raided a large dog fight in southwest Alabama.

Washington County sheriff's officials had been investigating claims about a dog-fighting ring and got a tip that a big fight was being held over the weekend.

A raid resulted in the arrests plus the seizure of four pit bulldogs, six guns, 41 vehicles and $7,000 in cash.

Investigators say people from six states were at the fight, which was held Saturday night near the Mississippi state line. Sheriff Richard Stringer says the fight was an organized, money-making event.

Investigators from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are reviewing evidence, and the sheriff says more charges are possible.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days