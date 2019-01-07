43°
22-year-old man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside an apartment on Burbank Drive Saturday night.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. at The Armstrong apartments at 4600 Burbank Drive.
Deputies said 22-year-old Anferenee James Holden was shot outside of an apartment. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The Armstrong Apartments said that Holden was visiting the complex and was not a resident.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.
