76°
Latest Weather Blog
22-year-old man confirmed dead in Glen Oaks shooting
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is currently working a shooting on the corner of Maplewood Drive and Matthews Street.
Deputies responded to the call in the Glen Oaks area around 2:30 a.m., according to EBRSO. Marcus Holmes, 22, of Laplace, was found dead at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ crew is on the scene now. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter.
#BREAKING EBRSO & Coroners office on the corner of Maplewood and Matthews. Waiting to confirm details now. pic.twitter.com/nQ8hNsLMLp— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 14, 2017
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman asks court to investigate judge's alleged racial tirade
-
Edwards calls on lawmakers to use rainy day fund
-
Homeowner blames neighbor's culvert for flooding
-
St. Amant High School reopens to students, repairs still to be done
-
Scotlandville High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school