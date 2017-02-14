76°
22-year-old man confirmed dead in Glen Oaks shooting

February 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Johnson

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is currently working a shooting on the corner of Maplewood Drive and Matthews Street.

Deputies responded to the call in the Glen Oaks area around 2:30 a.m., according to EBRSO. Marcus Holmes, 22, of Laplace, was found dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ crew is on the scene now. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter.

