22-year-old killed in crash on Highway 964

ZACHARY – Police say Highway 964 was briefly closed Friday morning as crews worked to clear a crash.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 964 and Highway 64. First responders say one person was killed and a second person was transported from the scene. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, the person killed in the crash has been identified as 22-year-old Taylor Reaux.

Investigators say a Honda Accord, driven by Reaux, was traveling northbound on Old Scenic Highway when the vehicle crossed over the center lane and struck a Toyota Camry. Police will release more information Friday.

Zachary Police and Baton Rouge EMS and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office responded to the crash. Details about the crash are limited at this time.