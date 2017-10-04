85°
22-year-old injured in shooting on Bawell St.
BATON ROUGE - An unidentified 22-year-old male remains in a Baton Rouge hospital suffering from what police say are life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was pulled from a bullet riddled vehicle on Bawell St. near Balis Dr. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge Police say there are no motives or suspects at this time.
