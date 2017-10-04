85°
22-year-old injured in shooting on Bawell St.

15 hours 45 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, October 03 2017 Oct 3, 2017 October 03, 2017 10:53 PM October 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - An unidentified 22-year-old male remains in a Baton Rouge hospital suffering from what police say are life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was pulled from a bullet riddled vehicle on Bawell St. near Balis Dr. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police say there are no motives or suspects at this time.

