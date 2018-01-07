22-year-old arrested for second DWI, passenger in critical condition

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Friday has been accused of severely injuring a passenger while driving under the influence of alcohol.

22-year-old Agustin Flores, of Texas, was booked with first degree vehicular negligent injuring, booking records show.

On Nov. 11, 2017, Flores was traveling on South River Road in a Chevrolet truck just before 8 p.m. when his vehicle went off of the roadway and flipped multiple times. According to the warrant, the truck eventually crashed into a fence.

Flores sustained a minor injury to his hand, while the front seat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Flores appeared to be severely impaired. An officer noted that he had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. A blood alcohol test was taken and later revealed that Flores was operating a vehicle with a BAC level of 0.08%.

Flores had a previous DWI arrest in Baton Rouge from 2016.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with one count of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of operating while intoxicated, and three counts of reckless operation.