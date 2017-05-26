22 candidates vying for US Rep. Chaffetz's seat

SALT LAKE CITY - Nearly two dozen candidates are competing for the Utah congressional seat that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz will soon vacate.



State lawmakers and a mayor are among those expected to lead the packed field that met Friday's filing deadline for most candidates.



Fifteen Republicans, four Democrats, one Libertarian and two independents are running.



Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson could be a key candidate. She's served in the Legislature since 2013 and was Chaffetz's campaign manager in his run for office in 2008.



John Curtis, mayor of the city of Provo, also could get traction.



Chaffetz has said he would step down next month from the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.



Utah officials have scheduled a Nov. 7 special election.