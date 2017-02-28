22 additional charges filed against Endymion crash suspect

NEW ORLEANS - 22 additional charges have been filed against the suspect in the Endymion parade crash that hospitalized 21 people Saturday night.

According to a report from WWLTV, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto is facing 12 new counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto was previously charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

On the night of the crash, Rizzuto's blood alcohol level reportedly registered a .232 on a breathalyzer test, more than three times the state's legal limit.

The Orleans Parish Magistrate set Rizzuto's bond at $125,000, saying he would make house arrest a condition of the bond if Rizzuto was able to pay it.