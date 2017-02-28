82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

22 additional charges filed against Endymion crash suspect

27 minutes 12 seconds ago February 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Tuesday, February 28 2017 February 28, 2017 1:14 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - 22 additional charges have been filed against the suspect in the Endymion parade crash that hospitalized 21 people Saturday night.

According to a report from WWLTV, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto is facing 12 new counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto was previously charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring. 

On the night of the crash, Rizzuto's blood alcohol level reportedly registered a .232 on a breathalyzer test, more than three times the state's legal limit.

The Orleans Parish Magistrate set Rizzuto's bond at $125,000, saying he would make house arrest a condition of the bond if Rizzuto was able to pay it.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days