21-year-old killed in 18-wheeler crash on LA 1 Friday

17 hours 39 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 12:40 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE -  One person is dead after a crash involving a tanker truck on LA 1 Friday.

The collision was first reported around 12:20 p.m. on LA 1 near Evergreen Road. State police say one person is dead after a vehicle rear-ended the 18-wheeler carrying fuel on the roadway.

Police later identified the victim as 21-year-old Tyler Cavalier of Pierre Part. 

The roadway was closed at the scene of the crash for much of the afternoon.

The road has since reopened.

