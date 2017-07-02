21-year-old dies at party overnight; two arrested

Photo: Google Maps

PLAQUEMINE - Two people have been arrested after a man was found dead in a bathtub Sunday morning.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Andrew Blanchard was one of four people attending the party at a home on Bayou Road Friday night.

Authorities say the other three found Blanchard passed out during the party. They reportedly removed Blanchard's clothing and placed him in a bathtub before returning to the festivities and eventually falling asleep.

The group woke up the next morning to find Blanchard dead in the tub.

Two of the three who attended the party with Blanchard have been apprehended. According to authorities, 20-year-old Michael Moore Jr. and 19-year-old Georgette Centeio have been arrested and charged with principal to second degree murder, possession of narcotics(including marijuana, cocaine, and heroine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities are still seeking the fourth person who attended the party.