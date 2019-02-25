60°
21-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in St. James Parish wreck

By: Jordan Whittington

VACHERIE - An early morning crash in St. James Parish claimed the life of a Baton Rouge man.

According to Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Christopher Turner Jr. of Baton Rouge was traveling west on LA 3213 near LA 3127 in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu around 5:30 Monday morning.

Police say Turner failed to yield to an oncoming northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck, resulting in a collision.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, and impairment is not suspected.

