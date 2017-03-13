21-year-old arrested for macing roommates at Burbank apartment

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested for spraying her roommates with mace after an argument Sunday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Malia Jones was arrested at her apartment on Burbank Drive. Jones reportedly sprayed her roommates with mace after they got into an argument about her dog.

Arrest records say Jones' two roommates were complaining because her dog kept climbing onto their couch. When one of the roommates shoved the dog off the couch with her foot, Jones began screaming "do not touch my dog!"

An argument ensued and the two roommates threatened to leave if she would not control her dog.

One victim says when they turned to leave the apartment, Jones began to spray mace in their faces. Jones then slammed the door on the victim's hand as she forced both roommates out and locked the apartment door.

The two then ran to a neighboring apartment to contact police.

According to the arrest report, Jones said the two were being overly aggressive with her dog and she used her mace because she thought they were going to hurt it.

Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for aggravated battery.