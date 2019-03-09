77°
21 Savage sued for $1 million by promoter in civil case

1 hour 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 11:47 AM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Rap artist 21 Savage is facing another legal headache.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that a week after the Liberty County District Attorney's office rejected a felony case against the Atlanta rapper for a contract dispute regarding a 2016 performance, the club promoter has re-filed it as a civil case in Fulton County, where the artist lives.
  
Sadaetirs Kent Smith, who hired the rapper for a show, is seeking $60,000 for breach of contract and $1 million for emotional distress. She is also requesting a trial by jury.
  
Smith filed for a warrant in October 2016, but didn't pursue the matter until 21 Savage was arrested Feb. 3 for overstaying his visa and residing in the country illegally.
  
An attorney for the rapper was not immediately available for comment.
