2018 St. Jude Dream Home ribbon cutting set for May 18

BATON ROUGE- The ribbon cutting for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home will be May 18, according to a release.

The ceremony will take place from noon until 12:30 at the home, located at 19890 Southern Hills Avenue in Baton Rouge. The house will also be available for free tours from May 19 through June 3.

The 2018 Dream Home is one of the most stunning yet - more than 3,000-square-feet. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is located in the exclusive Santa Maria neighborhood, a golf course community.

The Dream Home will be given away during the annual live telecast on WBRZ in June.

Click HERE to purchase your ticket via the internet or call (800) 726-6409.

Tickets are $100 and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Care at the hospital is always free.