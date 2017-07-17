76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2017: The year of Derrius Guice at LSU

1 hour 46 minutes 15 seconds ago July 16, 2017 Jul 16, 2017 Sunday, July 16 2017 July 16, 2017 10:50 PM in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA - The junior running back set for a Heisman campaign at LSU talks with WBRZ Sports at SEC Media days.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days