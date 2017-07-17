76°
Latest Weather Blog
2017: The year of Derrius Guice at LSU
Baton Rouge, LA - The junior running back set for a Heisman campaign at LSU talks with WBRZ Sports at SEC Media days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
101-year-old Baton Rouge woman sets new record for 100-meter run
-
One year after shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to show signs of...
-
WBRZ helps raise more than $56,000 for injured and fallen first responders
-
First responders join WBRZ for 'Unite for Our Heroes'
-
Baton Rouge church hosts 'Blue Mass' for law enforcement