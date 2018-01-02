2017 marks record number of killings in Louisiana capital

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Homicides reached a record high in the parish housing Louisiana's capital city during 2017, and the new year also started with violence.

Police say two men were killed Sunday night and Monday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says 38-year-old Benjamin McKeel died Sunday night after being stabbed. Authorities arrested 34-year-old Katrice Belezaire on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing.

The Advocate reports McKeel's death brought the total number of 2017 homicides in the parish to 104. FBI statistics show the previous record was 96 in 2007.

Several hours after the fatal stabbing, police say 29-year-old Trenity "Trent" Grimes was shot and killed outside an apartment building Monday, the first killing recorded in the parish in 2018. No suspects have been identified.