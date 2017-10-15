89°
2017 Election: State Treasurer race to head to runoff

Saturday, October 14 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

Polls for this year's elections have closed.

Votes were cast for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Local parishes also voted in smaller polls. 

Early voting shows a tight race for state treasurer. 

Below are updates of the state treasurer and amendment polls. These numbers will be updated every 10 minutes.

Treasurer

Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
86,693
 
Angele Davis (REP)
 
22%
124,916
 
Derrick Edwards (DEM)
 
31%
11,072
 
Terry Hughes (REP)
 
3%
8,732
 
Joseph D. Little (LBT)
 
2%
72,604
 
Neil Riser (REP)
 
18%
95,971
 
John Schroder (REP)
 
24%
Total: 399,988
CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
264,984
 
YES
 
66%
139,172
 
NO
 
34%
Total: 404,156
CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
270,904
 
YES
 
67%
131,326
 
NO
 
33%
Total: 402,230
CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
212,629
 
YES
 
53%
187,559
 
NO
 
47%
Total: 400,188

You can check out how all votes turned out here. 

