89°
Latest Weather Blog
2017 Election: State Treasurer race to head to runoff
Polls for this year's elections have closed.
Votes were cast for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Local parishes also voted in smaller polls.
Early voting shows a tight race for state treasurer.
Below are updates of the state treasurer and amendment polls. These numbers will be updated every 10 minutes.
Treasurer
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
86,693
Angele Davis (REP)
124,916
Derrick Edwards (DEM)
11,072
Terry Hughes (REP)
8,732
Joseph D. Little (LBT)
72,604
Neil Riser (REP)
95,971
John Schroder (REP)
Total: 399,988
CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites
Runs in multiple parishes
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
264,984
YES
139,172
NO
Total: 404,156
CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse
Runs in multiple parishes
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
270,904
YES
131,326
NO
Total: 402,230
CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund
Runs in multiple parishes
Runs in multiple parishes
3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%
absentee reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
Votes
212,629
YES
187,559
NO
Total: 400,188
You can check out how all votes turned out here.