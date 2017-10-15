2017 Election: State Treasurer race to head to runoff

Polls for this year's elections have closed.

Votes were cast for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Local parishes also voted in smaller polls.

Early voting shows a tight race for state treasurer.

Below are updates of the state treasurer and amendment polls. These numbers will be updated every 10 minutes.

Treasurer

Runs in multiple parishes 3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes 86 , 693 Angele Davis (REP) 22% 124 , 916 Derrick Edwards (DEM) 31% 11 , 072 Terry Hughes (REP) 3% 8 , 732 Joseph D. Little (LBT) 2% 72 , 604 Neil Riser (REP) 18% 95 , 971 John Schroder (REP) 24% Total: 399 , 988 CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites

Runs in multiple parishes 3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes 264 , 984 YES 66% 139 , 172 NO 34% Total: 404 , 156 CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse

Runs in multiple parishes 3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes 270 , 904 YES 67% 131 , 326 NO 33% Total: 402 , 230 CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund

Runs in multiple parishes 3881 of 3904 precincts reporting - 99%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes 212 , 629 YES 53% 187 , 559 NO 47% Total: 400 , 188

