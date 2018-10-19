20 years later: Suspect arrested in 1998 rape case

BATON ROUGE - More than 20 years after the alleged crime, Baton Rouge police have arrested a man in connection to a 1998 rape case.

According to the arrest report, the female victim was assaulted in January 1998 in the 3800 block of Choctaw Drive. Documents say the suspect, later identified as John Davis, hit the victim in the head and force himself upon her.

Davis fled the scene following the attack. The victim filed a report with police, but the case remained unsolved.

In June 2018, the victim attended an event and recognized Davis. She learned his name and sent that information to authorities.

A search warrant was performed to collect the suspect's DNA. The LSP Crime Lab matched Davis' DNA to the sample collected 20 years ago.

Davis was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated rape. He told police he has never had a relationship with the victim.