20 years for New Orleans man in cocaine trafficking case

October 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal charges involving cocaine trafficking.
  
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says in a news release that 40-year-old Lazandy Daniels was sentenced Thursday after his conviction in a three-day trial.
  
Daniels was found guilty of charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Evans says Daniels was involved in a conspiracy with a Houston cocaine supplier. The scheme involved shipping cocaine hidden in the door panels of used cars that were loaded on a flatbed truck and driven to New Orleans. Two others have pleaded guilty in the case.
