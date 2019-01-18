20 killed in huge fire at Mexican fuel pipeline

MEXICO CITY (AP) - An official says that 20 people have been killed and 54 others badly burned in a huge fire that broke out at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday.



Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad told the Milenio television network that the figures were based on initial reports.



Officials believe the pipeline exploded hours after thieves drilled an illegal tap and locals tried to gather spilled fuel in buckets.



The massive fire occurred in a small town in the state of Hidalgo about 62 miles north of Mexico City.



Video from the scene earlier in the day showed what appeared to be gasoline spouting dozens of feet into the air.



