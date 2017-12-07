44°
20 items to be added to Taco Bell's $1 menu in 2018

Source: WBRZ
Taco Bell announced Tuesday that the fast-food chain restaurant plans on adding 20 items to their dollar menu by December 2018.

WWL-TV reports that the first items to join the dollar menu will be the $1 Stackers on Dec. 21.

"We believe passionately that people should have more than just the ability to eat for $1," said Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg. "They should feel like they can feast for $1. We are (and always have been) completely committed to coming up with the most craveable, creative menu items that set the bar for what great food at a great value should be."

According to WWL, Taco Bell's announcement came the same day as McDonald's announcement that they will revive their value menu with times costing $1, $2 or $3.

