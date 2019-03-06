20 injured in Indiana school bus crash, 1 seriously

Photo: WCPO

AURORA, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a total of 20 people were injured when a school bus collided with a garbage truck in Indiana, including a student taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says preliminary information indicates 18 students, the bus driver and the garbage truck driver were hurt in the Wednesday morning crash near Aurora. Wheeles says most needed treatment for minor injuries and pain.

Eric Lows is the superintendent of South Dearborn Community School Corporation. He says the bus was carrying mostly middle school and high school students.

Lows says one student was seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. No additional details about the student were immediately available.

Aurora is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cincinnati.