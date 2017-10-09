20,000 evacuated as wildfire erupts in Southern California

SONOMA, CA. - Another wildfire has erupted in California, this time about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in the hill country of eastern Orange County.

The Anaheim Fire Department says the fire erupted late Monday morning and is being pushed by 25 mph winds.

An unknown number of people have been ordered to evacuate.

Much of Southern California is under red flag warnings for fire danger due to the fall's first significant Santa Ana winds, the seasonal gusts linked to some of the region's worst wildfires.

The Anaheim fire erupted as the tally from numerous fires in Northern California worsens.

State officials say at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed, and 20,000 people have been evacuated in California wine country.