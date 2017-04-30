2-year-old Tennessee girl dies after strong winds blow over goal post

Photo: Google Earth

TENNESSEE - A 2-year-old girl in Tennessee has died after being struck by a heavy, metal soccer goal post that was blown over by high winds.



The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on its Twitter page on Sunday evening that Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Middle Tennessee was hit by a strong line of storms that knocked down trees and power lines earlier Sunday.



Across the U.S., 11 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.