2-year-old hospitalized following crash on Hwy. 19
BATON ROUGE - A 2-year-old is among those transferred to the hospital following a crash on Hwy. 19.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, the crash happened on Hwy. 19 near Thomas Road.
BRPD officials say a 2-year-old female inside one of the vehicles was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say she was either unrestrained or not properly restrained.
#BREAKING @BRPD investigating crash that's sent several people to the hospital. Happened at the intersection of Hwy 19 and Thomas Rd. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Oz9JCGDDoB— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 27, 2017
The driver of the car the 2-year-old was in was also taken to the hospital, along with three others.
At least two cars were involved in the crash. A BRPD spokesperson says a third vehicle may have received minor damage.
The crash is still under investigation.
