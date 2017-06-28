83°
2 weeks after shooting, Congressman Scalise 'in good spirits'

1 hour 21 minutes 54 seconds ago June 28, 2017 Jun 28, 2017 Wednesday, June 28 2017 June 28, 2017 12:42 PM in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - According to reports, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make progress two weeks after he was shot while attending practice for a charity baseball game.

According to ABC News, Scalise is "in good spirits" and meeting with family and friends Wednesday. On Friday, Scalise was released from the intensive care unit of a Washington D.C. hospital.

The report says Scalise is also remaining in touch with with his staff and other GOP lawmakers.

Scalise was hospitalized after he was shot by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP lawmakers on Wednesday, June 14 . Scalise and others were practicing for an upcoming congressional baseball game for charity. Scalise and three others were shot.

Scalise was shot in the hip, and the bullet traveled across his hip area, breaking apart and damaging many internal body parts.

The shooter, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police after shooting Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others.

Scalise remains in the hospital as he continues to recover.

