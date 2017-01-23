55°
2 tornadoes confirmed in the South, another death

January 23, 2017
ADEL, Ga. - An additional death in southwest Georgia is being blamed on severe storms that marched across the South over the weekend.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says a total of four people died in the county Sunday amid the weather that killed at least 19 people in the Deep South.

Fowler did not give any details this morning about the latest death and the victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Fowler said authorities there are trying to determine if they need to keep searching for victims and that it's been hard to make sure everyone is accounted for.

The vast storm system tore through the Southeast over two days, spawning apparent tornadoes, pulverizing mobile homes and leaving other destruction in its wake.

