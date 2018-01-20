43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 teens plead guilty in death of passenger hit by sandbag

9 hours 42 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 4:12 PM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVG
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Two of four teenage boys arrested after a sandbag tossed from an Ohio interstate overpass killed a Michigan man have pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.
  
A prosecutor in Toledo said Friday the 14- and 15-year-old boys didn't toss the sandbag that killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan. She says one of the boys threw another sandbag from the overpass the night of Dec. 19.
  
Byrd died a few days after a sandbag smashed through the windshield of a car he was riding in on Interstate 75 in Toledo.
  
Two other boys remain charged in Byrd's death.
  
The teenagers who pleaded guilty told a juvenile court judge they first started out throwing rocks before dropping sandbags off the overpass. They will be sentenced next month.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days