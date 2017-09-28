2 suspects in slaying of Louisiana woman caught in Texas

Photo: KTBS

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Investigators say two suspects in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old Louisiana woman at her home in Shreveport have been arrested in West Texas.

Police say 25-year-olds Roy Jemane Narcisse of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Kiana Deraneka Williams of Ville Platte, Louisiana, were captured early Thursday in San Angelo. That's 440 miles southwest of Shreveport.

A police statement says the man and the woman were being held without bond on murder warrants in Tuesday's death of Kathleen Cates.

San Angelo police say the suspects were caught while in the victim's stolen car, which was located in a San Angelo hotel parking lot.

Online court documents didn't immediately list attorneys to speak for the suspects, who were sought by Shreveport police.