2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

2 hours 3 minutes 48 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 12:14 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Daytona Beach News-Journal

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an "unidentified experimental aircraft."

A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.

