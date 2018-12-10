42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 shot after party at Atlanta hotel connected to CNN Center

4 hours 4 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 December 09, 2018 8:53 PM December 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Business Insider
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a "highly intoxicated" man shot two people inside a downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN's headquarters.
  
Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victims had been trying to help 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis back to his room after a party when Dennis shot them early Sunday.
  
The shooting occurred on the 28th floor of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Authorities say a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were hospitalized and are in stable condition.
  
Police say Dennis was captured by CNN security personnel in a nearby parking deck. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days