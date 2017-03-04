70°
2 sentenced for conspiring to steal merchandise at Customs
JACKSON, Miss. - Two men have been sentenced for conspiring to steal merchandise from a U.S. Customs warehouse in Madison County, Mississippi.
U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis said Friday that U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan III sentenced 52-year-old Richard Harper, of Clinton, and 57-year-old Andrew Sneed, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday.
Harper was sentenced to two years, three months in federal prison and Sneed was given five years. Both were also ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution to Levi Strauss and Company and its insurance company.
On July 4, 2015, federal prosecutors say Harper and Sneed conspired with others to steal long-haul trailers full of Levi's merchandise. Several hundred palettes of merchandise were taken.
