2 senators call for monument honoring black Civil War hero

2 hours 9 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2017 Sep 20, 2017 September 20, 2017 8:18 PM September 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A call to honor a black Civil War hero with a monument at the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, the 2015 epicenter of a national move to strip away Confederate symbols, is being made by two lawmakers in a bid to encourage consensus building in a nation divided by the issue.
  
Two state senators - one a black Democrat and the other a white Republican - called Wednesday for a statue of Robert Smalls, who in 1862 hijacked a Confederate supply ship, steered his family to freedom and turned the boat over to the Union.
  
After the war, Smalls helped found South Carolina's Republican Party and became a state legislator and congressman.
