2 science research vessels to dock for tours in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two of Louisiana's largest scientific research vessels will dock in Baton Rouge this month for tours.



The state Board of Regents says the three-day "Meet the Fleet" event will also include interactive displays about marine science.



The Pelican, which is fitted out for offshore studies, and the Acadiana, designed for research in shallow bays and rivers, will be at the City Dock from May 19-21.



Both belong to the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, known as LUMCON.



The organization's scientists and education staff will have hands-on activities and other information about marine research at booths set up dockside.



LUMCON executive director Craig McClain calls the Pelican "one of the hardest working, most respected research vessels in the United States."