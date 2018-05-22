2 questioned after body of Mississippi man found in freezer

Image: WDAM

PURVIS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says he believes that a man found dead in a freezer was murdered.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells reporters that police have arrested two people and are questioning them. Those people have not yet been charged, but Rigel says he believes they are responsible for the unnamed man's death.

Rigel says family members found their relative's body Tuesday after reporting him missing Monday. Rigel says relatives had searched the house near Purvis on Monday but didn't open the large freezer until Tuesday because "you don't normally look for someone in the freezer."

The sheriff says he's not sure how the man died, but says his body is being taken for an autopsy at the state Crime Lab in Pearl.