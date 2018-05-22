83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 questioned after body of Mississippi man found in freezer

41 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, May 22 2018 May 22, 2018 May 22, 2018 7:49 PM May 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WDAM
PURVIS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says he believes that a man found dead in a freezer was murdered.
  
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells reporters that police have arrested two people and are questioning them. Those people have not yet been charged, but Rigel says he believes they are responsible for the unnamed man's death.
  
Rigel says family members found their relative's body Tuesday after reporting him missing Monday. Rigel says relatives had searched the house near Purvis on Monday but didn't open the large freezer until Tuesday because "you don't normally look for someone in the freezer."
  
The sheriff says he's not sure how the man died, but says his body is being taken for an autopsy at the state Crime Lab in Pearl.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days