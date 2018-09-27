Latest Weather Blog
2 pilots die in jet crash at South Carolina airport
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A mid-sized jet that tried to land at a South Carolina airport ran off the runway and split in two, killing the two pilots on board and injuring two passengers.
The reason for the crash Thursday at the Greenville Downtown Airport was unclear. Witnesses say the plane appeared to land without a problem until it overshot the runway and went down a steep embankment.
The Greenville News reports the pilots' names won't be released until the Greenville County Coroner's Office notifies relatives. One pilot died at the scene; the other at Greenville Memorial Hospital. The passengers, a married man and woman, are in critical condition at an area hospital.
Airport Director Joe Frasher says the crash, involving a Dassault Falcon 50 model, is the worst in at least 20 years at the airport.
