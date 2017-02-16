52°
2 people shot in car on Finch Street

1 hour 12 minutes 11 seconds ago February 16, 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16 2017 February 16, 2017 10:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a shooting on Finch Street in North Baton Rouge.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Finch Street.

Officers say a male and a female victim suffered gunshot injruies while inside a vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Here's the scene on Finch St. Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence near a car.


BRPD is still investigating.

WBRZ has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

BREAKING: two people taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, after a shooting on Finch St.


