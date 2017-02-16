2 people shot in car on Finch Street

BATON ROUGE - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a shooting on Finch Street in North Baton Rouge.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Finch Street.

Officers say a male and a female victim suffered gunshot injruies while inside a vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here's the scene on Finch St. Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence near a car. <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/FeHavva7jG">pic.twitter.com/FeHavva7jG</a></p>— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/832446496096321537">February 17, 2017</a></blockquote>

BRPD is still investigating.

WBRZ has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">BREAKING: two people taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, after a shooting on Finch St. I'm almost to the scene <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a></p>— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/832444726276153345">February 17, 2017</a></blockquote>

