2 On Your Side gets man motor replacement for broken down car

LIVINGSTON - A man's car broke down weeks after he bought it from Carmax and the warranty company said it wouldn't pay for the repairs.

Stephen Parks says his car needs a new motor. He bought the 2012 Kia Forte at the end of August. Parks and his wife needed the new car after their other one got into a wreck. The two drive the car from Livingston to Baton Rouge where they work, about 30 miles.

"It's the only vehicle we have," said Parks.

Not even a month later, the car broke down while Parks' wife was on her way to work.

"All the dash lights came on," he said. "It started smoking, started making a smacking noise."

The car was towed and taken to an automotive shop for evaluation. The news from the mechanic wasn't good.

"The engine block was melted, the piston was melted," he said.

Parks says he wasn't worried then because he was covered. He purchased a 150,000 mile warranty through MaxCare. The warranty cost Parks $2,000.

Soon after the inspection, the news wasn't good. Parks says he was told the damage to the car was his fault, his wife was driving the vehicle while it was "really hot" and she had driven it for a long period of time. Parks says his wife was only about halfway through her 30 mile drive to work.

He would have to pay for the repairs himself.

"I feel like I've been scammed, like their scamming me," he said.

Parks called 2 On Your Side and 2 On Your Side started asking questions.

He got a letter in the mail Monday from the claims department explaining why the cost of repairs were not going to be covered. Tuesday evening, Parks says he got a call from the Kia dealership.

"MaxCare told them they were going to go ahead and pay for the motor, to replace the motor," he said.

While Parks is happy he says it should have never come to this.

"I don't understand why they can't cover a warranty that they charge so much money for," he said.

Parks says he was told by the Kia dealership it's going to take a few days for the replacement motor to come in. He's hopeful he'll have his car back in about a week.