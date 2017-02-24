2 more men charged in shooting death of toddler in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two more men have been charged in a Chicago shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, and wounded a pregnant woman.



Authorities say Dionel Harris and Jeremy Ellis, both 19 and from Chicago, were charged Friday with first-degree-murder and attempted murder in a shooting on Valentine's Day that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay's uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.



The shooting in a West Side Chicago alley was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.



Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with murder in the shooting.



Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago. Also killed were 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers. An arrest was made and charges filed in Takiya's shooting death.