83°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Mississippi officers arrested for DUI after parking lot brawl
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Two Jackson County police officers have been arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI and disorderly conduct.
The Sun Herald reports Moss Point Police Officer Raymond Lia sans Pascagoula Police Officer Michael Ladnier were arrested after sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. Friday of a fight in the parking lot of a business.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says apparently the two officers fought earlier, which led to the fight at the package store.
Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident. Each has posted bail and been released.
Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Lias would be placed on administrative leave with pay and the incident would be investigated. Pascagoula police were not immediately available for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out
-
Animal shelter full; in need of more adoptions
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk