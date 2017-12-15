45°
2 Mississippi children die in house fire

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WAPT
VICKSBURG, Miss. - Two Mississippi children died in a house fire despite their uncle's effort to save them.
  
The Vicksburg Post reports that 16-month-old Mariah Dearman and 27-month-old Glen Williams were pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night in Vicksburg.
  
Their bodies were taken to the state Crime Lab in Pearl for autopsies, which Warrant County Coroner Doug Huskey said is mandatory for fire deaths.
  
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk says the home where the children lived and a home nearby were on fire when emergency responders arrived.
  
He says the children's 24-year-old uncle, Thomas Dearman, tried to go in the house where the children lived, and was burned on his hands and face. An ambulance took him to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

