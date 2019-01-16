51°
Latest Weather Blog
2 missing after boat capsizes in lower Mississippi River
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the lower Mississippi River.
The Coast Guard says it received a report about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday of a capsized 32-foot vessel near Bootheville, Louisiana. WDSU-TV reports the vessel was lifting a smaller boat with five people on board when a line popped. Three of the people were rescued.
Two people, Katelyn Carlisle and Rueben Arellano, remain unaccounted for.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search. Crews are using boats and helicopters in an effort to find them.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who bought John Schneider's property willing to ''work something out''
-
Woman shot to death while dropping off friend in quiet Baton Rouge...
-
School bus driver ticketed, removed from route after activating stun gun on...
-
Ribbon Cutting for MLK street renaming
-
Sigma Gamma Rho to collect shoes for 'Soles for Little Souls'