2 missing after boat capsizes in lower Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the lower Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard says it received a report about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday of a capsized 32-foot vessel near Bootheville, Louisiana. WDSU-TV reports the vessel was lifting a smaller boat with five people on board when a line popped. Three of the people were rescued.

Two people, Katelyn Carlisle and Rueben Arellano, remain unaccounted for.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search. Crews are using boats and helicopters in an effort to find them.